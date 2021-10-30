The only scoring in the second half was a 35-yard field goal by Garrett Urban for the Tigers (3-5, 2-3). The Rattlers managed a safety and a 44-yard field goal by Jose Romo-Martinez.
McKay completed 20 of 34 passes for 204 yards with an interception for A&M. Xavier Smith had seven catches for 72 yards.
Elijah Walker and Aldon Clark combined to complete just 7 of 20 passes for 66 yards. Clark led Grambling with 58 yards on two carries. The Tigers managed just 187 yards of offense.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25