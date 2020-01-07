Devontae Lane erased most of that by converting a three-point play with 9.1 seconds to go. The Chippewas fouled and Northern Illinois missed the front end of a one-and-one. David DiLeo grabbed the rebound for Central Michigan and, with about three seconds left, whipped the ball to Lane, who raced past half-court and found McKay open near the basket.

DiLeo added 12 points and Lane 11 with six steals for Central Michigan, which won its ninth straight home game.

Eugene German led the Huskies with 20 points, Lacey James added 14 with seven rebounds.

Central Michigan takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday. Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.

