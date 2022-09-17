McKay throws 3 TDs, Hampton runs for 204 yards in Elon win

ELON, N.C. — Matthew McKay threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Hampton rushed for 204 yards and Elon held off Gardner-Webb 30-24 on Saturday.

Elon led 20-3 early in the second quarter before Gardner-Webb reeled off 21 straight points for a four-point lead at the break. The Phoenix had the only touchdown of the third quarter, a 27-yard connection between McKay and Jordan Bonner, and Skyler Davis added a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 30-24 lead.