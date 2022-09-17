McKay throws 3 TDs, Hampton runs for 204 yards in Elon win

ELON, N.C. — Matthew McKay threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Hampton rushed for 204 yards and Elon held off Gardner-Webb 30-24 on Saturday.
Davis also opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal and he made it 13-3 with a 51-yarder.
Bryson Daughtry had a team-high 88 yards receiving on just three grabs for Elon (2-1). Bonner and DJ Moyer each only made one catch — both going for 20-plus-yard touchdowns.
Bailey Fisher threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for Gardner-Webb (1-2).
___
