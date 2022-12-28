McKee and Queens host Austin Peay

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at Queens Royals (10-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Austin Peay Governors after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens’ 82-73 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Royals are 4-0 on their home court. Queens ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Kenny Dye averaging 4.8.

The Governors have gone 1-4 away from home. Austin Peay has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Royals and Governors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dye is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article