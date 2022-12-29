McKee leads Queens against Austin Peay after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at Queens Royals (10-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -7; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Austin Peay Governors after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens’ 82-73 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Royals are 4-0 on their home court. Queens is second in the ASUN scoring 80.2 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Governors have gone 1-4 away from home. Austin Peay ranks sixth in the ASUN giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Royals and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Dye is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists. McKee is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Shon Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Carlos Paez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

