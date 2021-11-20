In the first OT, McKinney tied the score again with a 9-yard pass to Dakota Allen. Jaden Smith caught a 2-yard pass from McKinney in the second OT and the Colonels held Jacksonville State on downs at the 6 to wrap up the win.
McKinney completed 29 of 50 passes for 290 yards and led the Colonels with 98 yards rushing. He had one rushing touchdown.
Zerrick Cooper completed 16 of 30 passes for 251 yards for Jacksonville State (5-6, 3-3). West gained 105 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns.
The game was the Gamecocks’ FCS finale as they will join the FBS next season.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25