McKinney throws 5 TDs including game-winner for EKU

North Alabama had taken a 53-49 lead with 1:13 remaining after Noah Walters passed to Demarcus Lacey and Takairee Kennebrew for TDs under four minutes apart.

RICHMOND, Ky. — Parker McKinney threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cornelius McCoy with eight seconds remaining for his fifth touchdown toss of the game to give Eastern Kentucky a 56-53 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

McKinney was 22 of 33 for 310 yards without an interception. He went over 2,000 yards passing for the second straight season, a first in Colonels history. He also ran for a score. McCoy had 145 yards receiving and three touchdowns.