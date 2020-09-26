McKinney and Jones combined for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Keyion Dixon made it 20-7 in the second quarter following a Bulldogs fumble when he made a juggling catch of a long pass for a 50-yard score.
Emeka Nwanze rushed for 114 yards for The Citadel. Brandon Rainey had a rushing and passing touchdown. With 89 yards rushing, he became the 16th player in program history to go over 2,000 yards on the ground.
The game was a rare 2020 FCS matchup with only 17 schools in the division playing this fall. This was The Citadel’s only home game in a four-game fall schedule allowed by the Southern Conference, which hopes to play a spring league slate. The Bulldogs (0-3) lost 49-0 at No. 1 Clemson last weekend.
EKU (1-2) opted out of playing an Ohio Valley Conference schedule in the spring, choosing to play a nine-game fall schedule.
The Citadel restricted fan attendance to about one-quarter of its stadium capacity.
