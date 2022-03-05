Terry Collins had 16 points to lead the Delta Devils (2-26, 2-16), who have lost five straight. David McCoy added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alexander Perry scored 11.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 69-65 on Feb. 5.
