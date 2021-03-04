The Bulldogs’ 35 points on 25.5% shooting represented the worst marks by a Jackson State opponent this season.
Alabama A&M totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Jevon Tatum had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-8, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games.
Jalen Johnson, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).
