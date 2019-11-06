Donlon became just the second coach in second coach in program history to win his first game. Ron Zvosec won his UMKC debut in 2001, edging Wisconsin-Green Bay, 48-47.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Roos and Maks Klanjscek and Josiah Allick each added 13 points.

Eric Smith Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Avila. Shandon Boone added 11 points.

