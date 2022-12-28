McKnight and Western Kentucky host Rice

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (9-3, 0-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Rice Owls after Dayvion McKnight scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 65-58 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Hilltoppers are 4-0 in home games. Western Kentucky leads C-USA shooting 39.7% from downtown, led by Luke Frampton shooting 54.2% from 3-point range.

The Owls are 0-1 against C-USA opponents. Rice scores 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Quincy Olivari is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 14.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

