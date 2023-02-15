McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Charlotte after 33-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-8 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (14-11, 5-9 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the Charlotte 49ers after Dayvion McKnight scored 33 points in Western Kentucky’s 93-89 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The 49ers have gone 8-3 in home games. Charlotte has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hilltoppers have gone 6-8 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Luke Frampton is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 9.5 points. McKnight is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

