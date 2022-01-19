The Hilltoppers are 2-2 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky is eighth in C-USA giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.
The Owls and Hilltoppers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is averaging 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.
Camron Justice averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. McKnight is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.
Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.