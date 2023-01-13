McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Florida International after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (8-8, 2-3 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-3 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Florida International Panthers after Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-78 win against the UAB Blazers. The Hilltoppers have gone 4-2 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks sixth in C-USA in team defense, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Panthers are 2-3 in C-USA play. Florida International allows 75.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is averaging 17.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Denver Jones is shooting 52.6% and averaging 19.6 points for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

