McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-0 away from home. Western Kentucky is fourth in C-USA scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 8.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% for Louisville.

McKnight is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 13.1 points for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

