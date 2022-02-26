The Blue Raiders have gone 14-0 at home. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Hilltoppers are 9-6 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky is sixth in C-USA scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Darrius Miles averaging 4.0.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Blue Raiders won the last meeting 93-85 on Jan. 29. Josh Jefferson scored 31 points points to help lead the Blue Raiders to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
Camron Justice is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists. McKnight is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.
Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.