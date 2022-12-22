McKnight leads Western Kentucky against South Carolina after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -2.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the South Carolina Gamecocks after Dayvion McKnight scored 25 points in Western Kentucky’s 94-83 loss to the Louisville Cardinals. The Gamecocks are 4-0 on their home court. South Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-1 away from home. Western Kentucky leads C-USA shooting 42.3% from downtown. Luke Frampton paces the Hilltoppers shooting 54.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.3 points. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Frampton averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 54.4% from beyond the arc. McKnight is averaging 15.4 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for Western Kentucky.

