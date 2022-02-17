Austin Butler had 21 points for the 49ers (13-12, 6-7). Jahmir Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aly Khalifa had 12 points.
The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 78-59 on Feb. 3.
