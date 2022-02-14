Isaih Moore scored a season-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-18, 1-10), who have now lost seven games in a row. Tyler Stevenson added 15 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Walyn Napper had nine points and 11 assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com