Jaylin Hunter tied a career high with 20 points and snagged six rebounds for the Monarchs (10-17, 5-9). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points and 11 boards. C.J. Keyser scored 11.
The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Monarchs this season. Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion 77-60 on Feb. 5.
