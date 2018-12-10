PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Martaveous McKnight had a triple-double and Charles Jackson scored 17 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Champion Christian 84-51 on Monday night.

McKnight just missed a quadruple double, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and eight assists with just one turnover. He had four points, on 1-of-7 shooting, and one rebound at halftime.

Jackson was 6-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

UAPB (3-7) took a 40-28 lead into the break and scored 34 of the first 43 second-half points to make it 74-37 with 6 ½ minutes to go. Shaun Doss had 12 points for the Golden Lions, who finished with 23 steals —tied for third most in a Division I game this season.

Tarrance Davis and Mikalen Hawkins had 11 points apiece, on combined 9-of-18 shooting, for Champion Christian, a member of the Association of Christian College Athletics. The rest of the Tigers made just 11 of 34 (32 percent) from the field.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.