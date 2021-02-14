Hawaii rallied from a 46-31 deficit with 15:20 left in regulation and went ahead 62-60 on Casdon Jardine’s layup with 61 seconds left. Norris threw down a dunk to tie it with 36 seconds to go and Sow blocked Junior Madut’s 3-point attempt with seconds to go.
McLaughlin hit a 3 at the start of overtime, Norris sank a pair of foul shots and Santa Barbara led the rest of the way.
Jardine scored 25 points for Hawaii (7-7, 5-7), James Jean-Marie 17 and Biwali Bales 10.
