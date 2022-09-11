McMahon accounts for 5 TDs, Rice beats McNeese 52-10

HOUSTON — TJ McMahon threw four touchdown passes and added a 9-yard scoring run, Gabe Taylor returned an interception 91 yards for a score and Rice beat McNeese 52-10 Saturday night.
Deonta McMahon ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run for McNeese (0-2) on the second play from scrimmage in the second half but Rozner’s long TD came just 11 seconds later and Jack Bradley’s 17-yard touchdown reception with 9:35 left in the third quarter made it 45-7.
Rice (1-1) scored 23 points off five Cowboys turnovers.
