McMahon and Winthrop host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) at Winthrop Eagles (4-4)
The Chanticleers are 0-2 in road games. Coastal Carolina ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is shooting 78.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 12.3 points for Winthrop.
Jomaru Brown is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 14.3 points and 12.0 rebounds for Coastal Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.