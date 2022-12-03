McMahon and Winthrop host Coastal Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) at Winthrop Eagles (4-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -4; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 99-52 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles. The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Winthrop is fifth in the Big South scoring 75.9 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Chanticleers are 0-2 in road games. Coastal Carolina ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is shooting 78.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 12.3 points for Winthrop.

Jomaru Brown is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 14.3 points and 12.0 rebounds for Coastal Carolina.

