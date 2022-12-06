McMahon and Winthrop host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Winthrop Eagles (4-5)
The Bulldogs have gone 1-8 away from home. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. McMahon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.0 points for Winthrop.
Lesown Hallums is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points for South Carolina State.
