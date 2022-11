BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 77-68 loss to the Mercer Bears.

Winthrop went 13-0 at home last season while going 23-9 overall. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free throw line and 25.8 from deep.