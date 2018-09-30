FRESNO, Calif. — Marcus McMaryion passed for 368 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Fresno State scored 42 consecutive points as the Bulldogs beat Toledo 49-27 on Saturday night.

McMaryion was 24-of-31 passing with four touchdowns and an interception. His 6-yard scoring run gave Fresno State (3-1) a 49-13 lead late in the third quarter.

Jordan Mims had 15 carries for 59 yards and a score to go with career-highs of six receptions and 126 yards receiving, including a 47-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the second quarter for Fresno State. KeeSean Johnson finished with six receptions for 102 yards and two TDs.

Jameson Vest hit back-to-back field goals of 46 and 43 yards to give Toledo (2-2) a 13-7 lead with 10:22 left in the second quarter. Johnson’s 7-yard touchdown catch fewer than two minutes later gave Fresno State the lead for good. The Rockets went three-and-out on each of their next three possessions and Mims’ scoring run made it 28-13 at the break.

McMaryion capped the opening drive of the second half with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Johnson and Mykal Walker’s 38-yard pick-6 made it 42-13 with 10:22 left in the third quarter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.