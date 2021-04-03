Kyle Thompson’s 19-yard field goal gave Weber State a 19-16 lead with 10:02 remaining.
The Thunderbirds (1-4, 1-4) forced a fourth down on Weber State’s final drive but Southern Utah had 12 players on the field when the Wildcats were attempting a punt, giving Weber State a first down and the ability to run out the clock for the win.
La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to give Southern Utah a 6-3 lead late in the second quarter. Justin Miller’s 1-yard sneak gave the Thunderbirds a 16-9 lead late in the third quarter.
Weber State won for the third straight time by five or less points.
