COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Former Maryland basketball star Tom McMillen and former Gov. Robert Ehrlich have been added to the commission to investigate the culture of the Maryland football program.

The Board of Regents announced five additions to the commission Friday, bringing the total to eight.

McMillen played at Maryland in the early 1970s before becoming a Maryland congressman. Ehrlich served as Maryland governor from 2003-7. Also added: former NFL quarterback Doug Williams; sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein, a Maryland grad; and orthopedist Frederick Azar.

They will join three previously named members: retired U.S. District Court judges Ben Legg and Alex Williams, and former federal prosecutor Charlie Scheeler.

The commission was formed in the wake of alleged bullying behavior by the Maryland football coaching staff. The matter came to light after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during practice from heatstroke and later died.

