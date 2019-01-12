DALLAS — Jahmal McMurray hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and SMU rolled to a 77-57 win over Tulsa on Saturday night.

Ethan Chargois added 18 points for the Mustangs (11-5, 3-1 American Athletic Conference), who had two big runs to control the game.

Three different Mustangs drilled 3-pointers in a 13-0 run and, after consecutive 3s from the Golden Hurricanes, SMU ran off another 10 points for a 33-17 lead 3:36 before the half.

Tulsa scored the final five points of the first half and first five of the second to close within 38-32 before Chargois stopped the charge with five points in a 7-0 run.

Tulsa (11-6, 1-3) kept it close to 10 until just after the midpoint of the second half when Chargois and McMurray hit 3s to start a 16-2 run that iced it. SMU was 13 of 32 from distance.

Jeriah Horne had four 3-pointers and 14 points for Tulsa, which was outrebounded 44-29, 15-7 on the offensive end.

SMU honored the No. 32 jersey of three-time Southwest Conference star Ira Terrell, who played from 1972-76 and is still second on the Mustangs’ rebounding list and sixth in scoring.

