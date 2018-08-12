BALTIMORE — The attorney for the family of the University of Maryland football player who died after a strenuous offseason workout is calling for Terrapins coach DJ Durkin to be fired, citing the abusive culture of the program and the team’s failure to properly react after offensive lineman Jordan McNair fell ill on the practice field.

The 19-year-old McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. said Sunday the preliminary death certificate showed “symptoms of heatstroke are present.”

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday in the wake of reports that he and his staff mistreated players since his arrival at the campus two years ago.

Murphy says, Durkin “should be fired immediately.”

