McNeese beats New Orleans 79-78

NEW ORLEANS — Christian Shumate scored 21 points and Harwin Francois’ 3-pointer with 13 seconds left carried McNeese past New Orleans 79-78 on Saturday night.
Tyson Jackson led the way for the Privateers (6-18, 3-10) with 18 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 15 points for New Orleans. Jamond Vincent also recorded 13 points, four assists and two steals. The loss was the Privateers’ ninth straight.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. McNeese hosts Incarnate Word and New Orleans visits Texas A&M-Commerce.
