Elijah Mack gave the Cowboys (4-4, 2-3 Southland Conference) the lead for good with a 1-yard TD run that capped the opening drive of the game. After the Huskies (4-4, 1-3) had a three-and-out on their first possession, Trevor Begue scored on a 31-yard TD pass from Orgeron to make it 14-0.

Begue had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Cyron Sutton added six catches for 116 yards and a score.

Bailey Zappe passed for 317 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for the Huskies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD