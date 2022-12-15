McNeese hosts Louisiana following Brown's 37-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1) at McNeese Cowboys (3-7) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -13; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the McNeese Cowboys after Jordan Brown scored 37 points in Louisiana’s 98-63 victory against the Louisiana College Wildcats. The Cowboys have gone 2-2 at home. McNeese is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-1 in road games. Louisiana scores 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Scott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Trae English is shooting 43.0% and averaging 10.9 points for McNeese.

Brown is shooting 58.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.6 points for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

