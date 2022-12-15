McNeese hosts Louisiana following Brown's 37-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1) at McNeese Cowboys (3-7)
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-1 in road games. Louisiana scores 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Scott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Trae English is shooting 43.0% and averaging 10.9 points for McNeese.
Brown is shooting 58.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.6 points for Louisiana.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.