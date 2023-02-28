McNeese hosts New Orleans following Vincent's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (10-18, 7-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-22, 5-12 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the McNeese Cowboys after Jamond Vincent scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 84-79 victory over the Lamar Cardinals. The Cowboys have gone 5-8 in home games. McNeese is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Privateers are 7-10 in Southland play. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Jackson averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Shumate is averaging 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 17.3 points and four assists. Jackson is shooting 64.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

