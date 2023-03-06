Nicholls State takes on McNeese in Southland Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (10-22, 6-12 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (16-14, 11-7 Southland)
The Cowboys are 6-12 against Southland opponents. McNeese has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Huffman is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.
Zach Scott averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is shooting 55.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for McNeese.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
