LAST TIME: McNeese State put up 103 and came away with a 52-point win over Arlington Baptist when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.
DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cowboys offense scored 71.1 points per contest across those seven games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.