SQUAD LEADERS: McNeese State’s Sha’markus Kennedy has averaged 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 15.4 points and 4.1 assists. For the Privateers, Bryson Robinson has averaged 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Troy Green has put up 13.6 points and four rebounds.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 36.5 percent of the 203 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-17 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 74.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: McNeese State’s Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 214 3-pointers and connected on 48.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 26 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 79.8 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 18th nationally. The New Orleans defense has allowed 76.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 278th).

