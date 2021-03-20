The Demons (0-3, 0-3) opened the scoring on Kaleb Fletcher’s 13-yard TD pass to Kendrick Price. The Cowboys leveled it before the end of the first quarter on Orgeron’s 2-yard pass to Jamal Pettigrew and Walker Wood’s 1-yard TD run capped the scoring in the middle of the third.
Javon Antonio had six catches for 103 yards for Northwestern State.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron took advantage of the downtime in the FBS schedule during the FCS spring season for a unique opportunity to be in person to see his son Cody play against his alma mater. The Tigers coach played defensive lineman for the Demons (1980-83) after his freshman season at LSU.
