The Cowboys were up 50-9 at the break with Kuxhausen totaling 17 by halftime.

Chris Mark had 11 points for the Knights. Raymone Lampkin added nine rebounds.

McNeese State takes on Wisconsin on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD