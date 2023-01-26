McNeese visits Incarnate Word after Dennis' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (5-15, 2-5 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-12, 2-5 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays the McNeese Cowboys after Davante Dennis scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 70-64 victory against the Lamar Cardinals. The Cardinals are 4-4 on their home court. Incarnate Word is fifth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Cowboys are 2-5 against conference opponents. McNeese has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals and Cowboys face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Advertisement

Trae English is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article