McNeese visits Nicholls State after Huffman's 29-point game

McNeese Cowboys (5-13, 2-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 3-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -8.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Caleb Huffman scored 29 points in Nicholls State’s 77-63 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Colonels have gone 6-0 in home games. Nicholls State averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-3 in conference matchups. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 34.0% from deep. Roberts Berze leads the Cowboys shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The Colonels and Cowboys face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is averaging nine points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Huffman is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Zach Scott averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Trae English is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

