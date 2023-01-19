McNeese visits Nicholls State after Huffman's 29-point game

McNeese Cowboys (5-13, 2-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 3-2 Southland)
The Colonels have gone 6-0 in home games. Nicholls State averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.
The Cowboys are 2-3 in conference matchups. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 34.0% from deep. Roberts Berze leads the Cowboys shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.
The Colonels and Cowboys face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is averaging nine points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Huffman is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.
Zach Scott averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Trae English is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.