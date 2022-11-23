McNeese visits No. 7 Baylor after Cryer's 28-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (2-3) at Baylor Bears (4-1)
The Cowboys are 0-1 on the road. McNeese is sixth in the Southland scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc. Cryer is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.0 points for Baylor.
Christian Shumate is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 10.6 points and 1.4 rebounds for McNeese.
