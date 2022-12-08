McNeese visits Northern Iowa after Born's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (2-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-5, 1-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Bowen Born scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-75 loss to the Toledo Rockets. The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Tytan Anderson leads the Panthers with 9.9 boards.

The Cowboys are 0-4 on the road. McNeese ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 33.3% from downtown. Roberts Berze leads the Cowboys shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Born is shooting 46.4% and averaging 22.4 points for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa.

Zach Scott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for McNeese.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

