McNeil leads Ohio State against No. 3 Purdue after 20-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -12.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Sean McNeil scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 92-75 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 12-1 in home games. Purdue has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-12 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 22 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Buckeyes. McNeil is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

