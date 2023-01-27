McQuarter leads Alcorn State against Southern after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (9-10, 6-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-10, 6-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces the Southern Jaguars after Dontrell McQuarter scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 76-68 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Jaguars are 5-0 in home games. Southern is second in the SWAC shooting 36.4% from downtown, led by P.J. Byrd shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Braves are 6-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Dominic Brewton averaging 6.3.

The Jaguars and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brion Whitley is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern.

Advertisement

Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article