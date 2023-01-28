McQuarter leads Alcorn State against Southern after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (9-10, 6-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-10, 6-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -4.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces the Southern Jaguars after Dontrell McQuarter scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 76-68 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars have gone 5-0 in home games. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Reynolds averaging 4.7.

The Braves have gone 6-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Dominic Brewton averaging 6.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Byrd is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Byron Joshua is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Braves. Brewton is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

