McQueen, Pili lead No. 11 Utah women past Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. — Kennady McQueen scored 20 points, Alissa Pili added 18 and No. 11 Utah held off Washington State 71-66 on Friday night after blowing a 16-point halftime lead.
Bella Murekatete led Washington State with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Astera Tuhina scored 12 points and Motuga had 11.
Utah led 19-15 after the first quarter in which the Utes shot 57% and the Cougars 54%. In the second quarter, the Cougars had seven turnovers, shot 2-for-14 from the field and missed all seven of their 3-point tries. Utah outscored WSU 19-7.
The nation’s second-highest scoring team, the Utes (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are one of six undefeated teams in the nation and have established their best start since joining the Pac-12. At No. 11 in the AP poll, Utah has matched the best ranking in program history, last reaching No. 11 on Jan. 26, 1998.
The Cougars (10-3, 0-2) saw their eight-game home winning streak come to an end.
