McRae and Sacramento State host Montana State

Sacramento State Hornets (13-15, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (19-9, 12-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -10.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Montana State Bobcats after Callum McRae scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 70-65 win over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Montana State is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 6-9 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is averaging 17 points for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Zach Chappell is averaging 13.4 points for the Hornets. McRae is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

